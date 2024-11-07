Haryana CM Saini announces free of cost cataract surgeries at all govt hospitals and empaneled private ones

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that cataract surgeries would now be provided free of cost at all 26 government hospitals and 15 empaneled private hospitals across the state.

In addition, Saini announced the launch of tele-consultation services by specialists at PGIMS hospital, Rohtak, modeled on the successful telemedicine services at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

This service will allow the residents of the state to access consultations from medical specialists at no cost, benefiting a large number of people, particularly in the rural and remote areas, said an official statement here.

The number of calls being received daily in Haryana has seen a significant increase, with the average rising to 1,700 calls per day.

In a bid to further improve healthcare access and services, the state government has set an ambitious target to increase the number of calls to 7,000 per day. Currently, the total number of Outpatient Department (OPD) visits across Haryana stands at approximately one lakh per day.

The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting of the Health, Ayush, and Medical Education and Research Departments here.

Saini emphasized that his primary goal is to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all citizens across the state.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, taking stern action on a complaint against a private nursing home in Kurukshetra for allegedly charging a patient cash for treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the chief minister ordered the suspension of the hospital's empanelment with the scheme, effective immediately.

Saini made it clear that any hospital found charging cash payments or requiring advance payment signatures from patients or their family members will have its empanelment immediately revoked.

During the meeting, he also suggested setting up a revolving fund for the timely payment to the hospitals for treatment provided under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Around 45 lakh eligible families are getting health cover of Rs five lakh per family per year. There are a total 1,227 empaneled hospitals, including 502 public and 725 private hospitals, in the state.

Reviewing the functioning of the civil hospitals across the state, the chief minister underscored the importance of patient satisfaction as the primary goal of the healthcare system.

He directed that all doctors and paramedical staff be strictly available during their designated duty hours to ensure that patients do not face undue delays in receiving care.

Saini further emphasized the need for improved communication and patient support. In this regard, he directed that a toll-free helpline number be established in all civil hospitals to provide timely assistance and address any concerns or grievances from the patients.

The chief minister said that 777 medical officers would be recruited in the state before December 31 with a view to further strengthen the healthcare system and meet the demand of doctors.

Besides, to further strengthen rural health infrastructure, 825 health facilities, including 718 Sub Health Centres (SHC), 82 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 25 Community Health Centres (CHCs), would be established in a phase manner.

Saini directed that a Digital Inventory Portal linked with 'CM Dashboard' be established on a priority basis. The portal will provide real-time information on the availability of medical equipment such as ICUs, ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, CT scanners and more.

The Digital Inventory Portal will also help track the daily utilization of these services, ensuring better resource management and service delivery.

Reviewing the functioning of the Ayush Department, Saini directed that the construction of the AYUSH University in Kurukshetra, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,296.09 crore, be expedited.

He also emphasized the need to promote and propagate AYUSH practices across the state. PTI SUN AS AS