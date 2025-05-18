Haryana CM Saini announces new grain market for Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh, May 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said a grain market would be set up in the Mahendragarh Assembly constituency as he announced several development projects for the area.

He also said 1,450 tubewell connections will be issued within the next three months to farmers who have already deposited payments for it.

Moreover, the chief minister urged farmers who applied for tubewell connections up to 2023 to deposit the requisite amount at the earliest.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahendragarh, Saini stated that a cow sanctuary will be established in any village where suitable land is available. Additionally, he announced setting up a Rs 1.51 crore fund for a dispensary and hospital in either Usmapur, Barda, Khatod or Jadwa village, wherever land is made available.

Detailing the region's progress, the chief minister stated that since 2014, development projects worth Rs 1,570 crore have been carried out in the Mahendragarh Assembly constituency.

Saini reiterated that Haryana will be the key in propelling India to the status of a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the mandate for the third consecutive term. "Of the promises made in our election manifesto, 22 have already been fulfilled and work is underway on 90 others." Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry referred to Operation Sindoor to say that the Indian armed forces have given a fitting reply to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. "Every Indian is proud of their courage and commitment." Health Minister Arti Singh Rao described South Haryana as the "land of heroes," adding that a large number of soldiers hail from this region.