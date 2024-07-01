Haryana CM Saini approves initiative for free renal and liver transplants upto Rs 3 lakh

Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved an initiative that will provide free renal and liver transplantation services up to Rs 3 lakh for eligible beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Muft Ilaj Yojana (MMMIY).

The chief minister has also sanctioned the creation of a specialized fixed renal and liver transplant package of Rs 3 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) scheme, according to an official statement.

Giving further details, Health Minister Kamal Gupta on Monday said the BJP government in the state is committed to healthcare reform and patient welfare.

With this new initiative, the patients will be able to receive critical renal and liver transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak without worrying about the prohibitive costs, Gupta said.

The decision aims to offer life-saving medical treatments to those in dire need, ensuring no one is denied essential healthcare due to financial constraints, he added.

Gupta said that by alleviating the financial burden associated with complex medical procedures, the government is paving the way for a future where healthcare is a fundamental right accessible to all regardless of economic status.

The minister said that earlier there was no provision under the MMMIY to cover the expenses related to renal or liver transplants.

Gupta said that many patients faced insurmountable barriers in receiving the treatments they desperately needed.

The introduction of this facility, for the first time in a government healthcare institute, marks a significant stride towards bridging this gap and providing comprehensive care to the most vulnerable sections of the society, he added. PTI SUN AS AS