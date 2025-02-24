Haryana CM Saini asks farmers to adopt innovative techniques in agriculture

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged farmers to adopt innovative techniques and modern practices to commercialise agriculture.

He said that farmers should take charge of marketing their products to enhance profitability.

Saini also encouraged farmers to transition towards organic and natural farming, ensuring the optimal use of resources for a more prosperous agricultural future and asked them to take maximum benefits of government schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Bhagalpur, Bihar and more than Rs 22,000 crore was credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers across the country. As part of this initiative, about Rs 360 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 16.38 lakh farmers in Haryana, an official statement said here.

To mark this occasion, a state-level Kisan Samman Samaroh was organized in Jhajjar district, where Saini participated as the chief guest, the statement said.

Speaking on this occasion, Saini said that Rs 17.41 crore had been deposited into the accounts of 77,000 farmers from Jhajjar district.

Saini highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has mentioned four key pillars -- farmers, poor, women, and youth -- to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

"The prime minister firmly believes that the nation's prosperity is incomplete without the prosperity of farmers. To realize this vision, the Haryana government is continuously working towards improving the financial conditions of farmers and making agriculture more profitable," the CM said.

The state government is also effectively implementing various central government schemes, which reflect the commitment of the "double engine government", he further said.

He said that before 2014, the country's agriculture budget was Rs 24,000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 1,26,000 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Over the past decade, a range of schemes have been launched to connect farmers with new technologies, provide better facilities, increase production, and ensure fair prices for their produce.

"One such initiative, the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, allows for easy spraying of fertilizers in the fields, significantly benefiting farmers by streamlining these essential tasks," he said.

Saini said that the Haryana government is actively promoting organic farming to ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

As part of this initiative, approximately 24,000 farmers have registered on the 'Natural Farming Portal'. Of these, around 10,000 farmers are practising natural farming on 15,170 acres of land.

To further support this transition, training centres have been established in Gurukul Kurukshetra, Gharaunda (Karnal), Hameti (Jind), and Mangiana (Sirsa), where progressive farmers are being educated about the benefits and techniques of natural farming, the CM said.

He further said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to buy 24 different crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

"In the last nine seasons, the government has deposited Rs 1,25,000 crore into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for the purchase of crops at MSP through the e-procurement portal, directly benefiting the farming community," he said.

To address the challenges faced by farmers due to a delayed monsoon last year, which increased the cost of sowing Kharif crops, the government has provided a bonus of Rs 1,345 crore. This bonus, given at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre for all Kharif crops, has been a significant relief for farmers, helping to offset the additional expenses incurred, he said. PTI SUN KVK KVK