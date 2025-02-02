Saini blasts Kejriwal over 'Yamuna poisoning' claim, accuses him of lying for own benefit

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday took a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his "Yamuna poisoning" remark and accused him of lying for his own benefit.

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP's Mundka candidate Gajendra Daral, the Haryana chief minister urged people to recognise the importance of the upcoming days and emphasised that there was much work to be done in a short period.

"To expose his (Kejriwal's) lies, I went to the Yamuna ghat in Palla village and drank the water myself so that people's fears could be alleviated. I took water from the point where Haryana supplies water to Delhi, as well as from the area where Kejriwal claims to provide water to the city," he said.

"I went upstream from that point to fill the water, and there was a stark difference between the two sources," he added.

On January 27, the AAP supremo alleged that the BJP government in Haryana had mixed poison in the water supplied to Delhi through the Yamuna.

"Thanks to DJB (Delhi Jal Board) engineers, who caught it and stopped the water, it did not enter Delhi. If that water got mixed with drinking water, a mass genocide would have happened," Kejriwal had said.

He had claimed the BJP wanted to mix "poison" in the water supplied to Delhi to trigger chaos so that AAP could be blamed for people dying.

Kejriwal was issued two notices by the Election Commission over the matter on a complaint from the BJP.

"The AAP government has been a disaster for Delhi. Kejriwal has harassed every section of Delhi's population over the past decade. He has done nothing but deceive the public with false promises," Saini said.

He pointed out that the former Delhi chief minister had promised clean water for Delhi and claimed that he would clean the Yamuna.

"Now, in 2025, the condition of the Yamuna has worsened even further," Saini added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.