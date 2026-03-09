Haryana CM Saini congratulates Team India for winning T20 World Cup

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday congratulated the Indian Men's cricket team for their spectacular victory in the T20 World Cup, saying the passion and spirit with which they played throughout the tournament filled every Indian with pride.

"Fantastic, awesome, Zindabad. You did a great job," Saini said in a post on X in Hindi congratulating the Indian team.

India showcased a dazzling batting performance to humble New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday.

India became the first team to win successive World T20 titles and also the first to claim the trophy on home turf.

People celebrated India's win at many places in Punjab and Haryana, including their common capital Chandigarh. At some places, people, especially youngsters, came out onto the roads and burst firecrackers.

Many hotels and restaurants had set up big screens for customers to watch the match.