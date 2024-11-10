Haryana CM Saini emphasises on importance of instilling teachings of Maharishi Dayanand in youth

Kurukshetra, Nov 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday emphasized the importance of instilling the teachings of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in the younger generation for India's resurgence as a global leader.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Arya Maha Sammelan, organised by the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Haryana at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Saini called on the youth to embrace education and values as tools for national progress.

"India's future as a world leader lies in the hands of its youth, and to achieve this, we must ensure they are grounded in the values taught by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati," said Saini.

He noted the significant role of Gurukul, Kurukshetra and other Arya Samaj institutions in imparting quality education and ethical values to the youth, and said it is critical for the country's growth.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, visited the Gurukul and take a round of its cow shelter, according to an official statement.

Saini extended his warm wishes for the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Arya Samaj founder, Maharishi Dayanand, acknowledging the pivotal role of Arya Samaj in shaping the country's educational, social, and cultural landscape.

In his address, he highlighted the profound impact of Maharishi Dayanand and the Arya Samaj since its founding in 1875.

"Maharishi Dayanand's vision for a progressive society was transformative. Arya Samaj's contributions in promoting education for all, ending caste discrimination, advocating for women's rights, supporting widow remarriage, and protecting cows are unparalleled," said Saini.

He also recalled the Samaj's significant role in India's freedom struggle, asserting that Arya Samaj members were instrumental in both social reform and the freedom movement.

"Maharishi Dayanand not only revitalized the Vedic tradition but also ignited the spirit of Swaraj during India's colonial era. The Arya Samaj played a critical role in India's fight for freedom, with great patriots like Swami Shraddhanand, Lala Lajpat Rai, Veer Savarkar, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh carrying forward its mission," the CM said.

Saini emphasized that to help India regain its ancient position as a spiritual leader, the progressive ideals of Arya Samaj must reach every village and street with unwavering dedication and commitment.

"This will help our nation restore its ancient glory as a spiritual guru," he said, adding that the government is also focused on enhancing the quality of education in Haryana.

The CM said the state government is providing grants to 'Gurukuls' and 'Sanskrit Pathshalas' as part of its commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage. He highlighted the establishment of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Mundri, Kaithal, as a key step towards promoting Sanskrit education.

Gujarat Governor Devvrat commended Arya Samaj representatives for their concerted efforts to spread the teachings of Maharishi Dayanand to people across the country, the statement said.

Devvrat highlighted the movement to promote natural farming, conserve water, protect indigenous cows, and enhance the prosperity of farmers.

He urged the Arya Samaj community to pledge their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global leader, by spreading awareness of the importance of good education, values, and the country's ancient culture and heritage. PTI CHS KVK KVK