Accompanied by Khattar, Haryana CM Saini files nomination for Ladwa seat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini filed his nomination papers on Tuesday from the Ladwa assembly constituency for the October 5 state assembly polls.

He was accompanied by his wife Suman Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

Before filing his nomination, Saini held a roadshow in the Ladwa assembly segment where BJP supporters greeted him with garlands.

Accompanied by party leaders, Saini drove a tractor during the roadshow.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said the BJP will form the government for a third time in Haryana.

"Voters have made up their minds to form a BJP government for a third time," he said, replying to a question.

Saini said the party has already announced 67 candidates and the remaining 23 will be announced on Tuesday.

The Congress is heading for a defeat in the assembly election, he claimed.

Addressing a gathering earlier, the chief minister said the BJP government has given the state a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that the BJP government curbed corruption, ended nepotism and empowered farmers, women and the poor.

Saini said his government took several decisions for the welfare of the people.

"We worked in mission mode while the previous Congress government worked in commission mode," he said.

Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn till September 16.