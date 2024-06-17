Haryana CM Saini flags off bus from Ambala carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya

Ambala, Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday flagged off a bus carrying a group of pilgrims from Ambala to Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra' scheme.

A group of 42 people from Ambala will go to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini wished all the devotees a safe pilgrimage.

He said Ambala is the land of Maa Amba and added the devotees are going from here to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple which is a matter of great happiness.

It is believed that the name of Ambala has been derived from the name of Goddess Amba, whose temple is situated in the city.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, the members of families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are over 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi and other holy places.