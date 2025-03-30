Haryana CM Saini flags off marathon in Sonipat, urges youngsters to stay away from drugs

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Healthy individuals can foster a healthy society, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday, as he urged youngsters to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs.

Flagging off a marathon in Sonipat, the chief minister said its purpose was to keep the body healthy so that the state and the country could progress at a greater pace.

A number of school and college students, young athletes, police personnel and senior citizens participated in the marathon held in three categories of five, 10 and 21 kilometres.

This marathon is to create awareness towards sports and mobilise society against drugs, Saini said.

"It is a matter of joy that thousands are taking part in this marathon … Participation in such events sends a good message to society and citizens, children and youngsters get inspiration from it," he added.

Healthy individuals can foster a healthy society and a robust society is the cornerstone of a country and a state's development and progress, Saini said. "Our aim is to make Haryana drugs-free by making people aware." Extending his greetings on Navratri, the chief minister said, "Today, on this auspicious occasion, we must return from here with the resolution that we will never indulge in drug addiction." Mission teams have been formed at the village, ward and state level to combat the drugs menace, he said. "We will also ensure the participation of gram panchayats and sarpanchs in this campaign against drug abuse so that we can eradicate the scourge from every village." A programme has also been started at the school, college and academic institution level, he added.

He later honoured the winners of the marathon and administered an oath to the youngsters on staying off drugs.

Saini congratulated all participants in the marathon, saying involvement in such events sent a positive message to society.

To further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, Haryana has consistently promoted marathons, sports, yoga and Raahgiri initiatives, the chief minister said.

Saini underscored the movement's goal of making fitness a fundamental aspect of daily life.

The prime minister's promotion of yoga, especially with June 21 being observed as International Yoga Day, has greatly contributed to awareness about fitness, he said.

He encouraged the runners to inspire their families and neighbours to embrace fitness, affirming the government's commitment to prioritising public health.

The marathon was part of Haryana Uday, launched in June 2023 and aimed at fostering public welfare through community engagement.

The chief minister promised to organise more such events, including initiatives focused on cooperation between police and the public, Raahgiri, cyclothons, sports competitions in crime-affected areas, and de-addiction campaigns.

The BJP's state chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Haryana minister Arvind Sharma, Sonipat MLA Nikhil Madaan and Sonipat Mayor Rajiv Jain, among others, were present on the occasion. PTI SUN SUN SZM SZM