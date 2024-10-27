Haryana CM Saini flags off marathon, urges youth to stay away from drugs

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs as he flagged off a marathon in Panipat.

Advertisment

Saini also said the purpose of marathons is to keep the body healthy so that the state and the country can progress at a greater pace of development.

A number of school and college students, young athletes, police personnel, and even senior citizens actively participated in the marathon, which was held in three categories -- 5 km, 10 km and 21 km.

Thousands of people -- youth, women and children -- took part in the event, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

"Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay healthy," he told reporters.

Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, Saini said that their addiction should be towards sports and studies. Such marathons should be regularly organised, it also helps foster brotherhood, he said.

He also joined marathon runners in an open vehicle and visited various stalls set up by local institutions.

Advertisment

Earlier, addressing a gathering before flagging off the marathon, Saini said the youth in Haryana have distinguished themselves both nationally and internationally through their talent and skills.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently commends the power of youth. A healthy body is fundamental to a fulfilling life, and it has been said that the first happiness lies in good health," he said.

Healthy individuals can foster a healthy society, and a robust society is the cornerstone of a country's and a state's development and progress, he said.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the chief minister honoured the winners and also administered an oath to the youth to stay away from drugs.

He congratulated all participants in the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, saying that involvement in such events sends a positive message to society and inspires all, especially children and young people.

"To further the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement, the state has consistently promoted marathons, sports, yoga, and Raahgiri initiatives in Haryana," he said.

Advertisment

He underscored the Find India Movement's goal of making fitness a fundamental aspect of daily life.

He said that the prime minister's promotion of yoga, recognized worldwide, has greatly contributed to fitness awareness, especially with June 21 being observed as International Yoga Day since 2015.

Saini also expressed gratitude to the Panipat district administration and participating organizations for the event's success.

Advertisment

He highlighted the remarkable turnout and enthusiasm from the citizens of Panipat, stating that the event was a celebration of joy, excitement, and unity.

The chief minister acknowledged Haryana's achievements across various sectors, including manufacturing in Manesar, startups in Gurugram, and the sports arena.

Saini encouraged attendees to inspire their families and neighbours to embrace fitness, affirming the government's commitment to prioritizing public health.

Advertisment

He mentioned plans to establish open-air gymnasiums in every block as part of the BJP's poll promise.

The marathon was part of the Haryana Uday programme, launched in June 2023, aimed at fostering public welfare through community engagement.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the success of Haryana Uday, pledging to organize more events in the future, including initiatives focused on cooperation between police and the public, raahgiri, cyclothons, sports competitions in crime-affected areas, and de-addiction campaigns.

On the occasion, Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, said that such events inspire the youth to seek new directions and foster interest in sports.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and BJP's Panipat MLA Pramod Vij were among those present. PTI SUN KVK KVK