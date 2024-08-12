Haryana CM Saini flags off Tiranga Yatra in Panchkula

Panchkula, Aug 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday flagged off the Tiranga Yatra here and said it is our collective duty to uphold the respect of the national flag.

He also urged people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by hoisting the national flag at their homes and establishments, contributing to realising the dream of a new India envisioned by the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Saini was addressing the gathering at a programme organised in Kalka, in Panchkula, according to an official release.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' started from Kalka Mandi and concluded at the Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

Earlier, the CM visited the historic Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka and the Gurudwara Sahib to offer prayers.

The CM said that Independence Day is dedicated to remembering those brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect our 'Bharat Mata'.

PM Modi has called upon the citizens to hoist the national flag at every home so that we can honour the sacrifice of the countless heroes who fought for our freedom, he said.

The prime minister has committed to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and about 140 crore citizens are playing their part in this mission, said the CM, adding that Haryana is also fully committed to achieve this goal, with every citizen actively contributing to the effort.

PM Modi has implemented numerous schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society.

On this occasion, he also launched a 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' campaign, under which he urged people to plant at least one sapling on birthdays, anniversaries, or other occasions.

Meanwhile, at another event, Saini urged youth to bring about social change with their hard work and dedication towards making India a developed nation, so that the prime minister's vision to make India a developed nation can be realised.

He said that the greater the participation of youth in democracy, the more the country and state will benefit.

Various schemes are being implemented by the government for the youth, and they should take advantage of these schemes to contribute to making India a developed nation, said Saini while addressing a state-level programme on International Youth Day in Panchkula today, the official release said.

Saini said the 'Namo Drone Didi Scheme' announced by the Prime Minister has been implemented in the state.

Under this scheme, 500 women and 5,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) will be trained by 2025, and a drone will be provided to these SHGs to assist farmers in the agricultural sector.

He also announced an 80 per cent subsidy or a maximum of Rs 8 lakh for purchasing drones and equipment for SHGs. The cost of this initiative will be approximately Rs 54 crore.

Various impactful programmes like Make in India and Startup India are being implemented to enhance employment opportunities for youths, develop their skills, and invigorate them with new enthusiasm, thus strengthening the economic status of the country and the state, he said. PTI CHS NB NB