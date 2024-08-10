Haryana CM Saini hails Aman Sehrawat for winning Bronze at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat won the medal defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday.

The 21-year-old U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off.

The sport of wrestling has not missed a medal at the Olympics since 2008 and Aman's effort ensured the streak remained unbroken.

"Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal by performing brilliantly in the Paris Olympics 2024. Many congratulations and best wishes to you for this achievement. This is a proud moment for all of us," Saini said.

Celebrations erupted at the grappler's native village, Birohar, in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Sudhir Sehrawat, Aman's uncle, said he used to practise for 10-12 hours every day and the medal was the result of the hard work.

"He brought a medal for the country. He will certainly bring a gold medal in the next Olympics," he said.