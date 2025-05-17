Haryana CM Saini hails armed forces at 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ladwa

Kurukshetra, May 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday hailed the courage, loyalty and discipline displayed by the country's armed forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor, India’s response to Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had cross-border links.

Addressing people during a 'Tiranga Yatra' – an initiative to thank the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor -- at Buhavi village in the Ladwa Assembly segment, Saini said, "This is not just an event, but an opportunity to pay tributes to the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

“We have gathered here to salute those great sons who protected the country under Operation Sindoor and brought Pakistan to its knees in just four days.” Saini also said that people should take a pledge through the Tiranga Yatras to always stand united against terrorism.

Stating that lakhs of soldiers from Haryana are ready to serve Mother India, Saini told the gathering, “Soldiers in every village have become examples of bravery. Through this Tiranga Yatra, you have given a message to the entire state and the country that the spirit of patriotism is deeply rooted in this village.” The whole world heard the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will go to any extent to protect its citizens, the chief minister said.

“This is the confidence of New India. Our forces destroyed terror bases (in Pakistan and PoK) during Operation Sindoor, and sent out a clear message to Pakistan that the consequence of attacking India's sovereignty will be severe,” Saini said.

India not only launched Operation Sindoor, but also took non-military actions by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, visas, and trade with Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistani citizens living in India were sent back, the Attari border was sealed, and Pakistan was isolated from the whole world,” Saini said. PTI CHS ARI ARI