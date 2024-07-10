Haryana CM Saini holds meeting on law and order, asks cops to take strict action against criminals

Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a review meeting regarding the law and order situation with senior police officers and directed them to take strict action against criminals.

During the meeting, Saini instructed the police officers to ensure a robust law and order situation in the state.

He emphasized on strict action against criminals, particularly targeting gang networks. The drive against gangsters and other criminals in the state should be relentless and thorough, the chief minister directed, according to an official statement.

Notably, the meeting comes at a time when the opposition parties have stepped up attack on the Saini-led BJP government in the state over alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

Reacting to unidentified armed assailants gunning down JJP leader Ravindra Saini, who was the owner of a two-wheeler dealership showroom in Hansi, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it is a matter of great concern and anger that the "BJP has handed over the people of Haryana to criminals".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini during the meeting while taking a tough stance on various incidents of crimes, including ransom, said the presence of police in the field should be such that it creates fear among the criminals.

He instructed the police to take decisive action against the criminals within a week to curb all criminal incidents.

The chief minister said that he would personally review the crime rate in another meeting with the police department, the statement said.

He directed that senior police officials should personally meet the crime victims to enhance public trust in the force.

Saini also stressed the importance of taking even the smallest pieces of information seriously to strengthen the police's image among the public, ensuring swift and decisive action.

While instructing the police officers to faithfully discharge their duties, the chief minister emphasized that strict action must be taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade across the state.

He also called for the expedited confiscation of drug dealers' property.

Issuing instructions to the director general of police (DGP), the chief minister stated that seminars should be organised for the civil society to inform the general public and the younger generation about the three new criminal laws implemented from July 1 in the country.

Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Anurag Rastogi, Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General of Prisons Mohd Akil, CID chief Alok Mittal, Additional Director General of Police O P Singh and other officers were present during the meeting. PTI SUN AS AS