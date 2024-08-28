Haryana CM Saini holds roadshow, rides bullock cart

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday held roadshows in Naraingarh, Pundri and Samalkha towns in the state.

People carrying placards 'Phir Ek Baar, Nayab Sarkar' greeted him during the roadshows.

Accompanied by state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Saini said people are giving their full support and blessings to the party, which will come to power for the third term after the October 1 Assembly polls.

While going from Pundri to Jind, Saini along with Badoli, rode a bullock cart on which two village women were also present.

The Haryana chief minister also shared the video on his X handle, captioning it in Haryanvi -- 'Garib Kisan Ke Bete Sarkar Bhi Chalani Jane Say Arr Balad Baggi Bhi' (The son of a poor farmer knows how to run the government as well as drive a bullock cart).