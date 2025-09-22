Haryana CM Saini inaugurates 557 projects worth Rs 117 crore for rural development

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated 557 projects worth about Rs 117 crore as part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign.

At a programme held at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal, Sonipat, Saini inaugurated 72 women cultural centres, 90 indoor gyms, 69 yoga and exercise centres, 101 roads under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Khet Sadak Yojana and street lights in 225 villages, an official statement said.

He also inaugurated women's health camps under the 'Swasth Nari–Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' and the eighth 'Poshan Maah'.

The chief minister also extended greetings to the people of the state on Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said, "This is not just an inauguration of projects but a symbol of our resolve and commitment to take Haryana to new heights of development".

"The Haryana government is determined to spread the light of development equally in every village and city," he said according to an official statement.

He further said the government believes that when women are empowered, families, society, and the nation will be strong. "The cultural centres inaugurated today will serve as a platform for women to showcase their talents. Mothers and sisters will be able to organise cultural programmes at these centres," he said.

In Augus, during the festival of Teej, 131 women cultural centres were inaugurated, and with toady's inauguration the total number of such centres stands at 203 across the state, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Fit India' movement, and following his principle the Hrayana government also resolved to promote fitness and yoga in the state by opening gyms and exercise centres, the chief minister said.

"Today, 90 indoor gyms and 69 yoga and exercise centres were inaugurated as part of this initiative. So far, 892 yoga and exercise centres have been opened across the state, with the state government planning to open gyms in every village," he said and urged the youth to remain healthy, stay away from addiction and make full use of these gyms and exercise centres.

Saini further said that the development of villages is a priority of his government. He said rapid work is underway under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Khet Sadak Yojana, under which 101 new roads were inaugurated on Monday.

To improve the quality of rural life, furniture has been provided in 983 e-libraries across the state, with books and computers soon to be installed, he added.

"This facility will be expanded to all villages. The government aims to make every village in Haryana self-reliant and ensure Panchayats fulfill the resolve of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while speaking on the occasion, said the Haryana government has given a major gift to the common people by inaugurating many projects in the rural development sector.

"These projects will not only strengthen the basic infrastructure of our villages but will also be milestones for women's empowerment, youth health, cultural preservation, and overall development. Our goal is to ensure that development reaches every village and every home," Panwar said.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Development and Panchayat Department along with Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Saket Kumar, said it is a matter of great pride that Haryana is playing a leading role in rural development. PTI SUN OZ OZ