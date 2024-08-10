Haryana CM Saini inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 87 projects worth Rs 184 crore in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 87 projects worth approximately Rs 184 crore in the Pataudi Assembly constituency in Gurugram district, said an official.

This extensive range of projects is set to improve local infrastructure, public services and community facilities, marking a significant leap forward in regional development, the official added.

The chief minister during a public meeting in Pataudi further demonstrated his government's commitment to the constituency by announcing an additional Rs 10 crore for various development works, according to an official statement.

These initiatives reflect the government's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the residents and driving the overall growth of the region.

Saini announced the opening of a Veterinary Polyclinic and Animal Trauma Center in Taj Nagar village, Gurugram, subject to land availability, with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Furthermore, he announced the establishment of a Polytechnic College in Majri village at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, declaring the Pataudi-Farukhnagar zone from a low potential zone to a medium potential zone, and an allocation of Rs 2.5 crore for improving the Public Works Department roads.

Addressing the gathering at the public meeting, the chief minister said, "Our government is working diligently to resolve people's problems. Our government is making new decisions to simplify their lives. In the past 10 years, our double-engine government has not only transformed India but also worked on transforming Haryana." Criticizing the opposition, Saini said those demanding the account of works done by our government should note that their government worked on a commission mode, while our double-engine government operates in mission mode.

He said that during the Congress era, politics was characterized by casteism, regionalism and nepotism.

The jobs were obtained through 'parchi-kharchi'. Corruption was prevalent in transfers during their time, whereas now transfers are done online, Saini added.

The chief minister sarcastically remarked that those demanding an account from us were the ones who had discarded the Swaminathan Report.

He urged the opposition to account for their work over the past 10 years.

"'Jinke Khud Ke Khate Kharab Hain', who crossed all limits of corruption, and whose time saw people wandering from pillar to post with their problems, are now demanding an account from us. These are the same people who sold farmers' lands to builders at throwaway prices during their tenure," Saini said.

"During the Congress government, there were 6 medical colleges, which have now increased to 15. Similarly, MBBS seats have increased from 700 to 2185. The number of colleges has increased from 105 to 182, while the number of girls' colleges has increased from 31 to 63," he added.

Saini further said that due to the lower rainfall this year, the Cabinet has decided to provide the farmers with a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre to reduce the extra burden on them.

He said that our double-engine government is continuously working for the benefit of farmers and Haryana has now become the first state in the country where all crops of the farmers will be purchased at the MSP (Minimum Support Price).