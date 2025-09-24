Haryana CM Saini inaugurates second phase of state-level 'Khel Mahakumbh' in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday said that the state government's vision is to make Haryana not only the sports capital of India, but also a global leader in sports, as he inaugurated the second phase of state-level 'Khel Mahakumbh'.

He said that over the past decade, Haryana has developed a comprehensive sports vision aimed at connecting every child with sports, creating playgrounds in every village, and providing opportunities to every youth passionate about sports.

He was addressing the inaugural function of the second phase of the state-level three-day 'Khel Mahakumbh' at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula.

He encouraged the players to compete with a true sporting spirit and give their best performance. Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam was also present at the event.

Saini said the 'Khel Mahakumbh' is not just a sporting event but a platform that nurtures the dreams of Haryana's youths, reflecting the state's spirit of excellence in sports.

He said that the 'Khel Mahakumbh' was launched in 2017, Haryana's Golden Jubilee year, and since then, five editions have been successfully organised.

In the first phase of this year's event, held from August 2 to 4, a total of 15,410 athletes participated across 26 sports. The second phase, which began in Panchkula on Wednesday, has 9,959 athletes competing, an official statement said.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of establishing India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympic Games and has expressed the desire to host the games in India.

"I am confident that Haryana's athletes will bring glory to the nation by winning the most medals at that time. Preparations for this have already begun. Our dream is that every village in Haryana will produce an athlete who will make the country proud on the world stage," he said.

Saini further highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports talent in the state.

Sports nurseries have been established to nurture athletes from childhood, providing both financial assistance and professional training. Currently, 1,489 sports nurseries are operational, and 37,225 athletes are receiving training in these nurseries, he added.

He added that players aged eight to 14 years enrolled in these nurseries receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, while those aged 15 to 19 years receive Rs 2,000 per month.

On this occasion, the chief minister honoured eight Haryana athletes who won medals at last year's Paris Paralympics with incentives totalling Rs 42 crore.

Haryana athletes excelled in the competition, securing five gold and three silver medals.