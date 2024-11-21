Haryana CM Saini lays foundation stone of medical college in Sirsa

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Sant Sarsai Nath government medical college in Sirsa.

In a major step towards enhancing healthcare facilities in the state and realising the resolve to open at least one medical college in every district, the medical college will benefit not only the people of Sirsa but also cater to the needs of residents of neighbouring Punjab and Rajasthan.

The medical college will be built on 21 acres of land, with an estimated cost of over Rs 1,010 crore, ensuring quality medical education and healthcare services for the region. This college will have 100 seats in MBBS course and the construction of the building of this medical college will be completed in about two years, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Saini emphasised the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He announced that a modern cancer treatment centre would be established on a 5.5 acre land adjacent to the new medical college to provide specialised cancer care. This initiative will greatly improve cancer treatment accessibility for residents of the area, he said.

Saini also announced that fulfilling the promise made in the BJP's poll manifesto, the state government has decided to provide treatment facility of up to Rs 10 lakh to those families having annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh under Chirayu Ayushman Yojana.

At present, families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are provided with a health cover of Rs 5 lakh annually under the scheme.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Congress' Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia, Haryana Lokhit Party chief and former Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda were also present during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Gokul Setia heaped praise on Chief Minister Saini and while referring to the medical college, said the CM gave a big project for Sirsa.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Setia further said that he wanted to be present at the airport in Sirsa to receive the chief minister along with others.

"Yesterday, I had raised a request before the officials concerned that I wanted to welcome the chief minister at the airport. But someone got my name deleted from the list of those who were to welcome him," he said.

"When the chief minister was coming out of the airport and came to know that I was waiting outside, I want to praise him that he got his vehicle stopped and gave full respect to me," Sethia said.

"I think we have got a very good chief minister. I had said that as opposition member I will appreciate anyone doing good work," he said and referred to the medical college project for Sirsa.

Meanwhile, in his address, Chief Minister Saini said that "Sant Sarsai Nath (after whom the medical college has been named) was a disciple of Guru Gorakhnath and he laid the foundation of the Sirsa city in the 13th century".

Saini stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of transforming the country into a medical hub.

To fulfil this vision and ensure that healthcare is accessible to every citizen, it is essential to have an adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff in medical institutions, he said.

To achieve this goal, we are establishing a medical college in every district, he added.

Saini said the number of medical colleges in the state has currently increased to 15, with nine of these being established during the BJP government's time.

In addition, the construction of the building for the medical college in Bhiwani is almost complete, and medical colleges are under construction in Kaithal, Gurugram, and Yamunanagar, he said.

The construction of medical college buildings in Haibatpur, Jind district, and Koriyavas, Mahendragarh district, is nearing completion.

Furthermore, the process of opening five new medical colleges is already underway, the CM said.

The number of MBBS seats in medical colleges has been increased to 2,185 and are further expected to increase to 3,485 in next few years, he said. "Our goal is 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' (may all be happy and may all be free from illness). We are committed to making the 'Fit India Movement,' initiated by PM Modi, successful in our pursuit of a healthy India." To achieve this goal, we are consistently taking effective steps to provide high-quality healthcare services to every citizen of the state.

"In this regard, we are continuously strengthening all aspects of our health infrastructure," he said.

The National Cancer Institute has already been opened in Badhsa, District Jhajjar, while AIIMS is being established in Majra, district Rewari, he said.

He said that in collaboration with the Centre, a Tertiary Cancer Care Center (TCCC) has been set up at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, at a cost of Rs 72 crore, providing comprehensive services to cancer patients.

A nursing college and physiotherapy college have been opened in Karnal, and a nursing college has been established in Safidon, he said.

Government nursing colleges are being established in Faridabad, Panchkula, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Rewari.

Meanwhile, Saini urged the youth to stay away from the ill habit of drugs.

He appealed to parents stating that it is their responsibility also to keep a close watch on their children and ensure they do not stray onto the wrong path.

He also urged farmers to reduce the use of pesticides, emphasizing that excessive pesticide use can lead to various health issues.

The Chief Minister said that good health is essential as it enables individuals to contribute more effectively to the development of society, the state, and the nation. PTI SUN NB NB