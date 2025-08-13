Haryana CM Saini leads Tiranga Yatra in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday led a Tiranga Yatra taken out to honour the sacrifices of the nation's brave martyrs and freedom fighters.

Saini reminded the gathering on the occasion that the Tiranga Yatra was not merely a celebratory event but a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices ensured the freedom enjoyed today.

"It is because of our revolutionary heroes and soldiers that we breathe freely in an independent nation. Along with remembering them, we must also care for their families," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to celebrate 75 years of Independence through the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Saini noted that Haryana had wholeheartedly embraced the initiative.

"Today, every home is proudly flying the tricolour. Across the state, Tiranga Yatras are being organised, uniting people in love for the nation," he added.

Highlighting Haryana's rich martial tradition, the chief minister said countless youths remain ever ready to serve the country from every village of the state.

"Our villages have produced soldiers who are living examples of courage. Through this Tiranga Yatra, we send a message to the whole country that patriotism is ingrained in every grain of our soil," he said.

The Yatra, which drew enthusiastic participation from residents, social organisations, religious institutions and youths, was greeted with floral showers and cheers at several points along the route.

The event also saw the participation of Haryana Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, who joined the people in paying tributes to the heroes of India's independence struggle.

The Yatra commenced from Pipli Grain Market, with men, women and children walking shoulder-to-shoulder, waving the national flag.

Leading the march, Saini walked from Pipli Geeta Dwar to Puja Model School Chowk. Addressing participants, he urged every household in every village to hoist the national flag by August 15 in honour of the nation's defenders.

School students from Government Senior Secondary School Pipli and other local institutions welcomed the rally with flowers while proudly holding the tricolour. The atmosphere reverberated with chants of patriotism. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS