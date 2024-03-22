Haryana CM Saini meets Anil Vij in Ambala

Ambala, Mar 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday met senior BJP leader and former home minister Anil Vij, who was stated to be upset with the party for not keeping him in the loop when deciding to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as CM.

Vij also did not find a place in the cabinet led by Saini.

The two leaders spent some time at Vij's Ambala Cantonment residence over a cup of tea, sources said.

During his visit to Karnal on Thursday, Saini had said, "Vij is our senior leader. We have been getting his guidance and will continue to get it".

When Vij was asked about Saini's comment, he had said in Ambala on Thursday that "he can come at any time, tea is ready for him".

Last week, the BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR SUN TIR TIR