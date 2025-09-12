Haryana CM Saini orders action in Basai water treatment project tender irregularities

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered that the chief engineer allegedly responsible for negligence in the tendering process of the Basai Water Treatment project in Gurugram be charge-sheeted.

Saini said that rules were deliberately ignored during the tender process of this project, allegedly causing financial losses to the state government.

This lapse also led to unnecessary delays in implementation, depriving the public of timely benefits, CM Saini said during the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meetings held under his chairmanship here, an official statement said.

Saini directed the officers to initiate strict action as per rules against the official concerned in the tender process. He reiterated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and irregularities. Any act against public interest will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said.

Cabinet Ministers Vipul Goel, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, and Minister of State Rajesh Nagar also attended the meeting.

In the HPPC and HPWPC meeting, contracts and procurement proposals amounting to nearly Rs 851 crore were approved. PTI SUN MNK MNK