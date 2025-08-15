Haryana: CM Saini orders transfer of Bhiwani SP, suspension of 5 cops in school teacher's death case

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday evening ordered the transfer of the SP and suspension of five police officials in connection with the death of a woman school teacher in Bhiwani.

Manisha (19), a play school teacher, was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of the Singhani village in the Bhiwani district on August 13.

Her family had refused to cremate her until the arrest of those who were behind her alleged murder. The family members had even accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

Manisha had left her school on August 11. She went to a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission. However, she did not return home, prompting her family members to look for her.

Police suspected that she was abducted and later killed.

Chief Minister Saini on Friday evening ordered the transfer of Bhiwani SP Manbir Singh, said officials.

Sumit Kumar, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Bhiwani SP, they said.

Five police personnel, including Loharu Station House Officer Ashok Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Shakuntala, have been suspended, said the officials.

Directions have also been issued to initiate departmental action against them, they said.

The CM said law and order will not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances and issued a strict warning to the officers that they should ensure such incidents should not take place in the future.

Safety of the citizens of the state is the priority of the government, he asserted.