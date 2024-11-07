Haryana CM Saini participates in Chhath Puja at Kurukshetra's Brahmasarovar

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday evening participated in the state-level Chhath Puja organised at the holy Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra offering 'sandhya arghya' to the setting sun.

He extended his heartfelt wishes for a joyous Chhath festival.

Addressing the gathering later, the chief minister expressed pride in witnessing the faith and grandeur of the Chhath festival at Brahmasarovar, a revered pilgrimage site where the devotees from across the country and abroad take a dip during solar eclipses.

He highlighted that Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to 'surya narayan', the Sun God, who represents energy and life force.

The festival, Saini emphasized, is celebrated with the belief that it fulfills wishes and brings prosperity and progress.

Talking about connection between Chhath Puja and Haryana, the chief minister noted that according to tradition, the festival dates back to the Mahabharata era with 'Suryaputra Karna' being the first to honour the Sun God.

He mentioned that Karnal, the city associated with the legendary Karna, lies just 35 km from Kurukshetra.

"Even today, the influence of surya puja is strongly felt in Karnal," he said.

Saini shared the Haryana government has built a bathing ghat at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore on the Western Yamuna Canal, opposite the Suryanarayana Temple in Karnal, and an additional ghat has been constructed under the Smart City project nearby.

These ghats serve as important sites for worship during the Chhath festival, with a large number of women participating in the rituals, he said.

Saini said the Chhath festival exemplifies the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

An official statement said that Saini performed the Maha Aarti, praying for the prosperity, progress, and well-being of the citizens of Haryana and the country.

The rituals were accompanied by the chanting of mantras, marking a deeply spiritual and auspicious occasion.

The Kurukshetra district administration made adequate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the mahotsav, providing ample facilities for the devotees who gathered in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, Saini also attended the Chhath Mahaparva Mahotsav as the chief guest at a programme organized in Karnal.

Addressing the devotees, Saini said, "It is my great fortune to participate in the Chhath Mahaparva Mahotsav in Karnal, the city of Surya Putra Mahavir Danveer Karna. I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the mothers and sisters on this auspicious Chhath Mahaparva. May Chhath Maiya always bless you with happiness and prosperity." "This traditional Purvanchal festival has transcended regional boundaries and is now celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country," he added.

Saini emphasized the Chhath festival conveys a message of love for nature, the importance of keeping our water and air clean, and fostering social harmony.

He highlighted the tradition of worshipping the Sun God reflects our deep cultural and spiritual connection with nature.

"Through Chhath Puja, we are reminded of the significance of sunlight in our lives," said Saini.

"While everyone worships the rising sun, Chhath Puja honours every form of the sun, including the setting sun, which is remarkable. This teaches us to approach both the highs and lows of life with the same spirit," he added. PTI SUN AS AS