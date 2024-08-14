Haryana CM Saini pays tribute to victims of partition

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the suffering endured by those who experienced the horrors of the country's partition can never be forgotten.

Considering their pains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the Red Fort on August 15, 2021 that August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to honour those who sacrificed during the partition, he said.

In line with this, the Haryana government has begun observing this day as a state-level event under the 'Saint Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana' from Kurukshetra, said Saini.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level event organised by the Panchanand Memorial Trust in Kurukshetra district on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', according to an official release.

Saini, paying tribute to those who were killed in the bloodshed following India's partition, said he prays to the almighty that such unfortunate incidents never occur anywhere in the world.

The pain of partition can never be forgotten, he said.

The chief minister said August 14 is a sorrowful day for the partition of India.

"In 1947, while the process of India's independence was ongoing, the country was also divided. Thus, we had to pay a heavy price for independence. Not only was our country divided, but lakhs of people on both sides were displaced and many were killed in the riots," Saini said.

"Atrocities were committed against mothers and sisters. Even today, remembering that scene makes humanity shudder," he added.

The chief minister said, “Watching a short film on the tragedy of partition during today's programme causes us great pain, so one can only imagine what those who endured the tragedy experienced.” "When incidents heard from our elders emerge vividly in our minds, it sends chills down our spine. What a horrific sight it must have been for people to leave their ancestral lands, businesses and settled homes in one stroke," he added.

Saini said this day not only conveys a message of brotherhood but also reminds us that when the threads of social unity break, the country can also be torn apart.

"The Prime Minister's announcement of observing this day was intended for the Indians to learn from history and commit to national unity for a golden future. The land of Haryana has endured the pain of partition more than others. Many families from here went to Pakistan and the number of families displaced from Western Punjab at that time is higher compared to other states," he added.

The chief minister said a world-class 'Shaheedi Samarak' is being built in Masana village in Kurukshetra to preserve the memories of partition and teach the new generations about mutual love and harmony.

Approximately Rs 200 crore will be spent on this memorial, he added.

The Panchanand Memorial Trust has donated 25 acres of land for this purpose. Similarly, a memorial chowk has also been established in Jhajjar.