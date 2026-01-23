Haryana CM Saini pays tributes to Netaji Bose on birth anniversary

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, commemorated as Parakram Diwas, recalling his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

On the occasion, Saini offered floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Park in Sector-3, Chandigarh. He said that through his courage, leadership, and sacrifice, Netaji ignited the spirit of freedom among Indians.

"The freedom gained by the nation is the outcome of the struggles and supreme sacrifices made by such revolutionaries," Saini said. Remembering Netaji's extraordinary bravery, patriotism, and selflessness, the chief minister termed his role in India's freedom movement as unforgettable.

Saini said that, inspired by Netaji's ideals of service to the nation, self-reliance, and unwavering resolve, a strong foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' is being laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that India is rapidly progressing towards self-reliance, technological advancement, and a leadership role on the global stage.

Saini called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urging them to actively participate in nation-building and work towards realising the vision of making India a global leader.

On the occasion, the chief minister also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami, and said the day inspires collective dedication towards nation-building.