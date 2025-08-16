Haryana CM Saini releases fodder grant of Rs 1.80 cr for cow shelters

Kurukshetra, Aug 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday released a fodder grant of Rs 1.80 crore for 19 gaushalas (cow shelters) here.

He further said the state government will release Rs 88.50 crore as fodder subsidy for 605 gaushalas across the state.

Saini was addressing a gathering during a programme at Gita Gyan Sansthan, Kurukshetra, on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. He extended his greetings on the festival. During the programme, he also released a research publication on the 'Gita' and Ayurveda.

Earlier, he visited Sri Krishna Kripa Gaushala, where he offered prayers, and fed jaggery and fodder to cows, and performed rituals at Sri Krishna Kripa temple, said an official release.

He said that over the past ten-and-a-half years, the government has provided fodder subsidies worth Rs 270 crore to registered gaushalas. With the current release, the total subsidy amount has now reached Rs 358.50 crore, he added.

In 2014-15, the budget for Haryana Gau Seva Aayog was only Rs two crore, said Saini, adding that the present government raised it to Rs 595 crore this year, he said.

Until 2014, Haryana had only 215 registered gaushalas with about 1.75 lakh cattle. Currently, there are 686 registered gaushalas housing nearly about four lakh stray cattle.

Solar power plants have been installed in 330 gaushalas, and the work to set them up in the remaining gaushalas will soon be completed, he said.