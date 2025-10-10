Haryana CM Saini reviews arrangements for PM Modi's visit to Sonipat on Oct 17

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday held a meeting with officers of various departments here to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Sonipat and issued necessary directions.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sonipat on October 17 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government's third term in Haryana. During the visit, the prime minister will dedicate and inaugurate several developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the people of the state, an official statement said.

The prime minister's visit will give new momentum and direction to Haryana's development and further strengthen the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana', it said.

Saini directed the officers to ensure that all arrangements related to the programme are carried out in a time-bound and coordinated manner.

He also reviewed the progress of the projects likely to be inaugurated or whose foundation stones are to be laid.

The chief minister instructed the officials to finalise the programme schedule, route plan, security and crowd management strategy, and to ensure that all infrastructure and venue preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The chief minister said that no inconvenience should be caused to the public while reaching the venue. Therefore, separate route plans should be prepared for the public as well, he directed.

He also directed that parking arrangements be made near the venue and special attention be paid to security, traffic management, public facilities and other arrangements during the prime minister's visit.

Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana has achieved remarkable milestones in development over the past decade.

Due to the effective implementation of central government schemes, welfare-oriented policies of the state government and a transparent administrative system that promotes investment, Haryana today stands among the leading states of the country, he said.

The chief minister said that the prime minister's visit is not only a matter of pride for Haryana but will also mark an important milestone in the state's development journey.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana continues to move steadily on the path of progress. With the combined efforts of the central and the state governments, rapid development of infrastructure has taken place in the state, leading to significant growth in investment, employment and civic amenities, he said.

On October 17, 2024, Saini was sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time.

A grand oath-taking event had been organised in Panchkula last year which was attended by Prime Minister Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders, including several Union ministers, NDA partners and chief ministers of many states.

In March 2024, Saini, an OBC face of the party, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana. Khattar is at present a Union minister.

Among those present in the meeting here on Friday included Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal, and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra.