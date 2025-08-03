Haryana CM Saini says Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Arun Jaitley exposes his 'politics of lies'

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said Rahul Gandhi's allegations against former finance minister Arun Jaitley on the farm laws issue expose the Congress leader's "lack of political understanding and his politics of lies".

Addressing an event recently, Gandhi claimed that Arun Jaitley had threatened him to not speak against the farm laws, else he would face action, a charge rubbished by the BJP as "fake news".

"The late Shri Arun Jaitley ji passed away in 2019, while the (now repealed) agricultural laws were introduced in 2020. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi is claiming that Jaitley ji came to threaten him not to oppose the agricultural laws.

"This statement by Rahul Gandhi is not only laughable but also exposes his lack of political understanding and his politics of lies. By fabricating falsehoods in the name of deceased leaders, he is trying to regain his lost credibility, which is extremely shameful and condemnable," the Haryana CM posted on X in Hindi Sunday evening.

Saini added that people will not be "misled by such false statements".

The BJP slammed Gandhi over the comments, saying he was rewriting timelines to "suit narratives".

Congress leader Pawan Khera had responded, saying the farm laws of 2020 were the culmination of a long, deliberate, anti-farmer agenda of the BJP government.

In a post on X on Saturday, Khera, chief of Congress' media and publicity department, wrote: "For the uninitiated who have been jumping since the morning, sit down and listen: The Farm Laws of 2020 were not the only anti-farmer legislations of the BJP government. They were the culmination of a long, deliberate, anti-farmer agenda that the BJP government had been cooking up in its cauldron of destructive policy." He said the "first blow came in December 2014 itself, when Modi resorted to diluting the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Bill of 2013. Then in 2017 came the so-called Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act - another backdoor assault on farmers' rights".

Khera said the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, "vehemently opposed these anti-farmer laws". It is in this context that the late Arun Jaitley came to 10 Janpath to meet Rahul Gandhi, carrying a threat, he claimed. PTI SUN SKY SKY