Haryana CM Saini slams INDIA bloc, calls it 'thagbandhan'

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, calling the alliance as "thagbandhan" and alleged the job of its leaders is to "lie" every day and "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini lambasted the INDIA bloc leaders a day after they held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Notably, top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday exhorted people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution, and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's "dictatorial" actions.

Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties slammed the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Saini said the entire country has seen the scene of "bhrashtachar ke bhaichare' (brotherhood of corruption) at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

They targeted the Modi government, said Saini, adding that the entire country saw how the leaders of "ghamandiya gathbandhan" (arrogant alliance) justified their corruption.

"It seems that it was a 'baraat of ghotalebaazon' (wedding of scammers)," alleged Saini.

"They indulge in corruption every day and at the same time, they also want no action against them," he said pointing towards the INDIA bloc leaders.

"This 'gathbandhan is a 'thagbandhan'. The entire country has seen it," he said.

Taking on the INDIA bloc, Saini said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was holding the rally against Kejriwal's arrest while the Congress was insisting that it was not a rally for a particular person.

The chief minister said the Congress and the AAP are "hand-in-glove" in Delhi but contesting against each other in Punjab.

"What is the job of this 'ghamandiya gathbandhan'? Its job is to loot as much as possible, lie every day, abuse Modi ji, defame the country, abuse the Hindu religion, indulge in scams and if the investigative agencies give them notice, ignore them," he said.

Saini said that when they are reprimanded by a court, they play a "victim card", calling it a danger to democracy and mislead people. PTI SUN CHS VSD AS AS