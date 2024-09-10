Haryana CM Saini, state Cong chief Udai Bhan file nominations for assembly polls

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress chief Udai Bhan and JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala were among the candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the October 5 assembly polls.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12 and voting for the 90-member assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The results will be announced on October 8.

A total of 127 candidates filed their papers on Tuesday, taking the total number of nominations submitted so far to 277, officials said.

Saini filed his papers from the Ladwa constituency while the Congress' Bhan and Jannayak Janta Party's Digvijay Singh Chautala filed their nominations from Hodal (SC) and Dabwali seats, respectively.

Former finance minister Capt Abhimanyu filed his nomination from the Narnaund seat.

Of the other leaders, BJP's Subhash Sudha filed his papers from Thanesar, Kulwant Bazigar from Guhla, Sheeshpal Kamboj from Rania, Anoop Dhanak from Uklana, Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Kamal Gupta from Hisar and Ghanshyam Dass from the Bhiwani seat.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on September 13. Nominations can be withdrawn till September 16.

Saini held a roadshow in the Ladwa assembly segment before filing his nomination in the presence of his wife Suman Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

Accompanied by party leaders, Saini drove a tractor during the roadshow and BJP supporters greeted him with garlands.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar exuded confidence about his party's victory in the Assembly polls, saying, "The voters have made up their mind to form a BJP government for a third time." Saini said the Congress is heading for a defeat in the polls.

Addressing a gathering earlier, the chief minister said the BJP government has given the state a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It curbed corruption, ended nepotism and empowered farmers, women and the poor, he said, adding his government took 126 historic decisions in 56 days for the welfare of the people.

"We worked in mission mode while the previous Congress government worked in commission mode," he said.

According to his poll affidavit, the chief minister declared his moveable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 72.68 lakh and Rs 4.85 crore, respectively.

He has Rs 1.75 lakh cash in hand while his wife has Rs 1.40 lakh, according to the nomination papers. Saini also has three Toyota cars, including two Innova vehicles.

The CM has a piece of agricultural land and a residential building in his native village while his liabilities amount to Rs 74.82 lakh. He has jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh while his wife has jewellery worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

According to his poll affidavit, he did his LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut in 2010. Saini has also declared that he owns a stone crusher at Mirpur Kotla village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district. PTI CHS SUN VSD NSD NSD