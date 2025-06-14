Haryana CM Saini to inaugurate prison complex in Rewari on Sunday

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate a state-of-the-art jail complex at Fideri village in Rewari district on Sunday.

The facility built at a cost of Rs 95 crore is spread over an area of approximately 50 acres.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra on Saturday said the new jail complex addresses a longstanding gap in prison infrastructure in Rewari.

Until now, the district had only a small jail with a capacity of 65 inmates, leading to the transfer of over 700 prisoners to facilities in Gurugram, Narnaul and Jhajjar, she said.

The new prison has been designed to house around 1,000 inmates, significantly improving the capacity, and reducing logistical challenges in prisoner management.

Misra also said that a high-security jail in Rohtak for offenders involved in serious crimes is in the final stages of completion, while a state-of-the-art training academy for jail staff has been recently established in Karnal to enhance professional standards in prison administration across the state. PTI SUN ARI