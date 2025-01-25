Haryana CM Saini turns 55, celebrates birthday with sanitation workers

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday turned 55 and celebrated his birthday with the 'safai karamcharis' at his official residence here.

Advertisment

The chief minister and his wife Suman Saini had tea and snacks with a group of sanitation workers who had come to greet the CM on his birthday.

"We had come to wish the chief minister on his birthday. He had tea and snacks with us," said Akash, a 'safai karamchari' from Panchkula.

Another 'safai karamchari' said, "We wished him on his birthday. He treated us with a lot of respect and we prayed for his good health and long life." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Manohar Lal Khattar were among the leaders who greeted Saini on his birthday.

Advertisment

"Birthday wishes to the dynamic Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji. He's a grassroots leader who has devoted himself to community service. He is undertaking numerous efforts to boost Haryana's progress. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Responding to the PM's message, Saini wrote on X: "Grateful for your gracious birthday wishes, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji". Guided by your visionary leadership, we remain steadfast in our endeavour to transform Haryana into a model of development, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in achieving the dream of a Viksit Bharat." Amit Shah and Khattar said that under Saini's leadership, Haryana is setting new records in the field of development. PTI SUN SKY SKY