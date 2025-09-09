Haryana CM Saini, Union Minister Khattar congratulate vice president elect Radhakrishnan

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan for winning the vice-presidential polls on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan won the election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.

In a post in Hindi on X, Saini said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to C P Radhakrishnan Ji, a symbol of service, dedication, and simplicity, on being elected as the 15th Vice President of India".

The Haryana chief minister said Radhakrishnan has always made public service the aim of his life and established a distinct identity with humility and sharp intellect.

Extending heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Khattar said the vice-president elect's personality has been a confluence of service, dedication, and simplicity.

He has always considered public service as the aim of his life and has created a distinct identity through his humility and sharp intellect, Khattar posted in Hindi on X.

Meanwhile, Panjab University also extended congratulations to Radhakrishnan. Notably, the Vice President happens to be the Chancellor of the University.

"It is a matter of great honour for Panjab University that Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji will be our Chancellor.

"The university community looks forward to his visionary leadership and guidance in steering the institution towards greater heights of academic excellence, research, innovation, and societal contribution," Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said in a statement. PTI SUN NSD NSD