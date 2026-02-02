Haryana CM Saini unveils statue of 'Swar-Surya' Pandit Jasraj at singer's native village

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled a statue of Pandit Jasraj at his native village, Pili Mandori, in Fatehabad district on the occasion of the late classical vocalist’s 96th birth anniversary.

Addressing the state-level function organised under the state government's 'Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana', Saini called the late music maestro a 'Swar-Surya' of Indian classical music, whose personality illuminated not only the country but the entire world.

The chief minister said that before coming to the programme in Fatehabad, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning in Delhi and informed him about the event.

The prime minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Haryana and paid tributes to Pandit Jasraj, Saini said.

Pandit Jasraj's daughter and founding trustee of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation, Durga Jasraj, thanked the chief minister, the Haryana government and the district administration, and said the foundation is continuously working to carry forward her father's musical legacy to future generations.

Acclaimed singer Anup Jalota enthralled the audience with a musical performance on the occasion.

“Through his lifelong devotion to music, Pandit Jasraj carried the cultural essence of his native village across the globe. His music resonated even in the icy landscapes of Antarctica, reflecting the universal appeal of Indian music,” Saini said.

“Pandit Jasraj was the 'Swar-Surya' of Indian classical music,” he added.

“Due to the influence of artistes like Pandit Jasraj, the villages in Haryana have been named after classical ragas such as Asavari, Dhanasari, Bilawal and Bhairavi,” he said.

The state government has also established a university in the memory of Pandit Lakhmi Chand, along with a multi-art cultural centre in Kurukshetra.

In keeping with the announcements made in January 2023, two grand entrance gates, a park and a gymnasium have been constructed at Pili Mandori in Pandit Jasraj’s name, Saini said.

A library named after his father, Moti Ram, is in the final stages of construction, while beautification of the village ponds is also underway, he added.

According to an official statement, Saini on Monday announced the establishment of a new industrial training institute at Bhattu Mandi in Fatehabad, construction of a 33 KV power sub-station at Pili Mandori for Rs 9 crore, reconstruction of a veterinary hospital building for Rs 40 lakh, and grants of Rs 11 lakh each for the construction of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class community halls at Pili Mandori.

Saini also directed that the proposal to upgrade the Bhattu Kalan sub-tehsil in Fatehabad to a full tehsil be placed before a committee for feasibility assessment.

The chief minister also announced Rs 21 lakh for installing a solar system in the village and expansion of the library named after the late Moti Ram.

Additionally, Cabinet minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala announced Rs 11 lakh each for installing a solar system in the library. PTI SUN ARI