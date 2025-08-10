Haryana CM Saini urges mass participation in tree plantation, calls it collective duty

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called for mass participation in tree plantation drives, saying that environmental conservation is not merely a government initiative but a collective responsibility of citizens.

Addressing a Van Mahotsav programme in Seonsar, Kurukshetra, he said, "Amidst continuous development, we must not forget that the basis of life lies in nature and trees." He urged everyone to conserve the environment to ensure a healthier planet and a sustainable future.

He said that last month similar programmes were organised in Panchkula's Morni and Yamunanagar's Kalesar and such many such events are being organised at district level where school and college students are also taking part.

The government is taking several steps to conserve the environment and increase tree cover but it is everyone's collective duty to come forward and join hands, he asserted.

He appealed to gram panchayats, civic bodies, social organisations and others to make tree plantation a mass movement.

"In school and colleges, students should be made aware of the environment and should be encouraged to plant trees and take care of them...We have to connect children with the environment from the very start," he added.

Saini informed that the plantations initiated by the forest department will be geo-tagged and regularly mapped using drones each year. Their growth will be monitored for up to five years to ensure effective implementation and contribute to increasing the forest cover in Haryana.

Since October 2014, around 18 crore saplings have been planted across the state, he noted, and said that in today's fast-paced race for modern development, Van Mahotsav reminds us that true progress lies in living in harmony with nature rather than exploiting it.

"Every tree we plant is a new source of life and a symbol of hope," Saini said, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the unique campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" on World Environment Day, in June last year, to emphasise on this thought.

In the first phase of the campaign, Haryana had set a target of 1.6 crore saplings but surpassed it by planting 1.87 crore saplings. The second phase began this year on June 5, with a target of 90 lakh saplings.

Alongside, other schemes, the state aims to plant another 1.2 crore saplings this year, making it a total of 2.10 crore new plantations across Haryana, he said.

The chief minister also informed that special schemes have been initiated to promote urban forestry so that cities can have more greenery. The government has taken strict action to curb illegal tree felling and ensure wildlife protection.

Instructions have been given to the forest department to work more actively in this direction, he said.

Furthermore, Saini said, the government has launched the 'Green Aravalli Action Plan' in south Haryana. This project, jointly formulated by the central and state governments, will be implemented across four states encompassing the Aravalli Hills, including Haryana.

A total of 29 districts have been selected for this initiative, of which five are from Haryana, he informed.

Earlier, the state government launched the 'Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme' "to express our gratitude to trees that are more than 75-years-old". Under this scheme a pension of Rs 3,000 per year per tree has been provisioned for the care and maintenance of these aged trees, he said.

So far, an amount of Rs 1 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the guardians of 3,800 trees under this scheme, he added.

Additionally, 'Oxy-vans' have been developed in several districts to enhance green cover and improve air quality. Herbal parks have also been developed across various districts to conserve and promote medicinal plants, he said.

An international-level herbal forest has been established in the Morni area, he noted.

"The Van Mahotsav is not just a tree-plantation programme, it is a commitment that reminds us that nature is our life, and protecting it is our foremost duty. Our ancestors taught us the saying, 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah,' meaning -- those who protect trees are, in turn, protected by them," Saini said.

He earlier laid the foundation stone of the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir, Saraswati Flora and Biodiversity Conservation Park along with Saraswati Jungle Safari.

The chief minister also planted saplings on the occasion to give a message of environmental protection.

He said Van Mahotsav means a festival of forests, a tribute to nature and an expansion of greenery. It reminds us that trees are not just a source of wood but the foundation of life.

He expressed confidence saying, "Together, we can build a society where nature and humans coexist, and where development and environmental protection go hand in hand. It is our moral responsibility to leave behind a healthy and green future for the coming generations." Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal said today is not just a day for plantation, but an opportunity to connect our culture, nature, and tourism together.

Trees are not only a symbol of greenery, but also the foundation of life. They provide pure air, conserve water sources, protect biodiversity, and help increase farmers' income, he said. PTI SUN OZ OZ