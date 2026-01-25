Haryana CM Saini visits old-age home, gaushala to celebrate 56th birthday

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday turned 56 and celebrated his birthday by taking part in several events that included a visit to an old age home and a gaushala.

He began his day by meeting children at the 'Shishu Greh' in Panchkula, where he distributed sweets to young children. Thereafter, he visited an old-age home and sought blessings from the elderly.

After this, Saini reached village Samral in Panchkula district, where he sat among villagers and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast programme "Mann Ki Baat." Meanwhile, Saini, along with his wife Suman Saini, visited a gaushala at the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex in Panchkula. There, he fed fodder to the cows and offered prayers, seeking happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the State, an official statement said.

On the occasion of his birthday, the chief minister received greetings from the country's top leadership and several dignitaries.

According to the Haryana government statement, President Droupadi Murmu, called to extend birthday greetings and wished him good health and a long life.

PM Modi also greeted Saini on the social media platform X, describing him as an energetic leader dedicated to public service.

He wrote that Saini's grassroots experience is proving highly beneficial for the people of Haryana and that under his leadership, the state is continuously progressing on the path of development.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Manohar Lal Khattar were among other leaders who greeted the Haryana CM.

Meanwhile, at a programme held at Mata Mansa Devi Gaushala in Panchkula, Nayab Singh Saini distributed cheques amounting to over Rs 1.22 crore as fodder grants to 14 gaushalas in the district.

The chief minister and his wife fed the cows fodder and jaggery.

He also performed Gau Pujan (cow worship) on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that in India, the cow has been revered since ancient times and accorded the status of a mother.

He said that the state government has taken several important steps towards the development of gaushalas, cow protection, and the promotion of natural farming.

Over the past 11 years, registered Gaushalas have been provided Rs. 270 crores as fodder grants, he said. PTI SUN NB NB