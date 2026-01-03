Haryana CM Saini visits Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Army’s Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station on Saturday, an official statement said.

Saini also met Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command.

The chief minister also visited the Western Command Museum, where he was apprised of the Command's rich history, major campaigns, gallantry and evolving military traditions. The museum offered a comprehensive insight into its operational legacy, it said.

During a detailed briefing and interaction with senior military leadership, Saini was informed about Western Command's key achievements, including successes under Operation Sindoor and humanitarian assistance rendered during floods.

Ongoing recruitment rallies, youth outreach initiatives, logistics support systems, modernisation efforts and induction of new technologies were also highlighted, the official statement said.

Veteran welfare initiatives, including the senior veterans' home, were covered as part of the briefing, underscoring the Army's people-centric approach and its enduring commitment to the care, dignity and well-being of veterans and their families.

Saini appreciated the efforts of Western Command during Operation Sindoor and humanitarian assistance. He assured full support of the Haryana government in addressing various issues related to the ex-servicemen.

The visit concluded with a brief one-on-one interaction between the chief minister and the Army Commander, reaffirming strong civil-military synergy and a shared commitment towards national security, youth empowerment and veterans' welfare. PTI CHS OZ OZ