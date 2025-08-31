Haryana CM says govt ready to deal with any flood situation; cancels foreign trip in view of rains

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Taking note of the spate in rivers in the region due to heavy rains in their catchment areas, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that his government is alert and prepared to deal with any flood situation.

In view of the prevailing situation, and with the Met department predicting more rains in Haryana in the coming days, Saini has cancelled his upcoming UAE tour, according to an official statement in Hindi. It added that the chief minister is constantly monitoring the situation.

Sources said Saini was scheduled to visit UAE for three days beginning Monday to attract investments for the state.

Saini had on Friday instructed all deputy commissioners in the state to monitor areas along rivers in their respective jurisdictions. They were told to prepare a concrete action plan in advance for villages, settlements and colonies located near riverbanks.

According to the latest forecast by the Met office here, Haryana is likely to witness light to moderate rain at many places from August 31 to September 2. Heavy showers have also been forecast at isolated places in Haryana between August 31 to September 2.

Several districts in the neighbouring Punjab are gripped by floods as Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate following days-long heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters at Dronacharya Sports Stadium in Kurukshetra on Sunday on the sidelines of a cyclothon event, Chief Minister Saini appealed to the public to remain cautious in such inclement weather and avoid travelling to hilly areas.

The chief minister also took a dig at the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the nation's prestige at the global level, and the BJP governments at the Centre and states where they are in power have launched several welfare schemes for the poor; the Opposition cannot digest this, he said.

He also slammed the Opposition for alleged abuses directed at the Prime Minister's mother during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of the Congress in poll-bound Bihar.

Asked about the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods coming into effect on Wednesday, Saini said the country's leadership is in strong hands and India has the ability to deal with any situation.

He said September 17 is Prime Minister Modi's birthday and 'Sewa Pakhwada' will start from that day. Through this, services will be provided to the poor, needy and the physically challenged. Welfare societies, traders, and other organisations will be included in this campaign, which will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In Kurukshetra, Saini played volleyball with the players at the sports complex.

The chief minister, who flagged off the cyclothon event, also launched a 'Swachh Kurukshetra: Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhiman' campaign organised by the Haryana Sports Department. On the occasion, he also paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

August 29 was celebrated as the National Sports Day in memory of Major Dhyan Chand, who is widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player in history.

"Dhyan Chand led the Indian hockey team to such heights that the country won three Olympic gold medals (in 1928, 1932 and 1936), something that is a matter of pride for any nation," the chief minister said addressing the youths.

Saini called upon the youths to make sports an integral part of their lives and follow the path of discipline, hard work, and dedication like Major Dhyan Chand.

He said the theme of this year's National Sports Day is 'One Hour on the Playground'.

"This means we should dedicate at least an hour every day to sports to remain physically and mentally fit. Only then can we realise the Prime Minister's vision of 'Fit India, Hit India'," he said.

Addressing the players, Saini said that Prime Minister Modi has set a target of making India a sports superpower before the 2036 Olympics. PTI SUN RUK RUK