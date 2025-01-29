Haryana CM sips Yamuna water, says no poison going to Delhi

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a couple of sips of water from River Yamuna and hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying there is no poison in water coming from his state to national capital.

He alleged that the minds of AAP leaders are definitely filled with poison.

AAP had on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

With days to go for the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP leadership has targeted the ruling AAP dispensation over Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark.

In response, Saini visited the Yamuna river ghat near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border and took a couple of sips of the water from Yamuna. He said the Yamuna water on the border of Haryana from where it enters Delhi completely meets the standards and demanded Kejriwal's apology to the people of Delhi and Haryana for the "false" statement.

He said the statement given by Kejriwal "for his political selfishness is unfortunate".

Shortly before his visit to the river bank, Saini gave a sharp response to a post on X by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, whom he also called a dummy CM.

"AAP-da's 'khadau' Chief Minister Atishi Marlena ji, you are welcome on the banks of Yamuna in Palla (the ghat he visited). There is no poison in the water coming to Delhi from Haryana, but your minds are definitely filled with poison," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Sometimes for the shortage of water, sometimes for the smoke from stubble and sometimes for all your failures, you always keep blaming the people of Haryana," Saini said.

In her post on X in Hindi, Atishi had said, "@NayabSainiBJP Ji: I have come to know that you are going to the Palla Ghat of Yamuna river. I request that you and I go together, and take media colleagues along as well.

"We will measure the amount of ammonia in front of everyone. Everyone should know that Haryana is sending poisonous water to the people of Delhi," she wrote.

After visiting the river ghat, Saini, in another post on X, again took a swipe at AAP.

"Without any hesitation, I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the border of Haryana. Atishi ji did not come. She must be preparing a new lie. Lies have no legs. That is why Aap-da's lie is not working," he said.

The Haryana chief minister said the "God-like people of Delhi" have recognised the "deceivers" and claimed that the end of AAP's "era of deceit" is certain on February 5, the day of polls.

"The people of Delhi will punish Haryana's ungrateful son Kejriwal because our brotherhood has been strong for centuries," Saini said.

Speaking to reporters at the ghat, Saini said the statement made by Kejriwal is unfortunate and accused him of creating fear among the people.

"He gave an unfortunate statement and said the BJP government in Haryana has mixed poison... Kejriwal talked about mass genocide. What does he want to prove? "The water resource authority collected samples from here on Tuesday... there is no poison. I also drank the water... the water going to Delhi from here is clean. But when this water goes to Delhi from here (from where it enters Delhi from Haryana) and what we get in Palwal and Faridabad is horrible," Saini said.

He alleged that Kejriwal is doing politics of lies. The AAP convener has failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Delhi and wants to save himself by giving such statements, said Saini.

"He gave a statement which created scare and fear among people. He has also insulted the people of Haryana with his remarks, which is unfortunate," said Saini.

The Haryana chief minister said the Centre gave Rs 8,500 crore to the AAP dispensation in Delhi so that they could treat water of drains which flow into Yamuna.

"But one does not know where this money has gone... Kejriwal had earlier said he will make Yamuna clean but he did nothing," said Saini.

Atishi had on Monday alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"The BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? "The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X. PTI SUN KSS KSS