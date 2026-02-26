Haryana CM slams 'shirtless protest of IYC leaders at AI Summit

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday criticised Youth Congress leaders for their "shirtless protest" at the recent AI Summit in New Delhi, and said they have insulted the country on the global stage.

This is highly condemnable, he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Saini said the AI Impact Summit, organised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew participation from across the globe. However, the indecent act of Youth Congress workers at the event embarrassed the country internationally.

"...Congress ke logo ne hi desh ko duniya mein apmanit ka kaam kiya hai, iski jitne ninda ke jaye, utna kam hai (It is the Congress people who have insulted the country on the world stage; No amount of condemnation is enough for this)," he said.

Acknowledging that the coming era belongs to artificial intelligence (AI), the chief minister said, the state government had announced two AI hubs in the previous budget, to be established in Gurugram and Panchkula.

On February 20, a group of IYC workers staged a shirtless protest inside Hall No 5 of the summit venue. They held the T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel.