Haryana CM takes stock of preparations ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Rohtak on Oct 3

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited the venues in Rohtak to review the preparations ahead of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit on October 3.

The Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure smooth conduct of two events that are scheduled during Shah's visit.

According to an official statement, Shah will inaugurate the new Sabar Dairy Plant at Rohtak and distribute tool kits to artisans during the Khadi artisan festival at Maharshi Dayanand University, being organized under the "swadeshi to self-reliance initiative" of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday.

Saini, accompanied by State Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, among others, inspected the venues and reviewed the arrangements.

Sabar Dairy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Patel and senior officers of the district administration were also present, the statement said.

Earlier, at the Circuit House in Rohtak, CM Saini held a detailed review meeting regarding the October 3 programmes.

He took comprehensive information about the arrangements and directed that preparations be carried out strictly in accordance with government protocols.

The CM also reviewed security, seating, traffic, and other logistical arrangements at both venues.

Union Minister Shah is also scheduled to visit Kurukshetra on October 3.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra on Monday had reviewed the preparations for the exhibition on newly implemented criminal laws, scheduled to be inaugurated by Shah on October 3 in Kurukshetra. PTI SUN NB NB