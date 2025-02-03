Haryana CM thanks PM Modi, Vaishnaw for large allocation in Budget for railway projects

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for allocating a large amount in the Budget to strengthen the rail infrastructure in the state, an official press note said.

Saini said that this Budget will strengthen the rail infrastructure in Haryana, which will strengthen the resolve of a developed India. Rail infrastructure will make the life of the people of the state easier, it added.

According to the state government, in the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, an amount of Rs 3416 crore has been allocated for Haryana's railway projects, which is 11 times more than the Rs 315 crore received from 2009 to 2014.

Giving information about Haryana's share in the Union Budget, Vaishnaw said on Monday that this amount will boost the rail infrastructure in the state.

"Since 2014, 823 km of railway tracks have been laid in Haryana, which is almost equal to the entire rail network of the United Arab Emirates," Vaishnaw said while addressing media persons in Delhi.

He added that 34 railway stations of Haryana are being developed as Amrit stations with an amount of Rs 1149 crore.

The state government said that CM Saini was glad to note the Railway Ministry's plan to develop Faridabad railway station worth Rs 262 crore and Gurugram railway station.

"The Union Railway Minister said that work is currently underway on 14 new railway tracks in Haryana. Rs 15,875 crore will be spent on laying 1195 km of new tracks," it said.

"From the year 2014 to 2025, the railway infrastructure in the state has gained momentum. During this period, the electrification of 121 tracks was completed and construction of 534 railway flyovers and underbridges has also been done," the press note added.

According to the release, CM Saini expressed deep satisfaction for allocating an amount of Rs 398 crore under the Kavach projects for the modernisation of railways.

"During this time, Haryana has got connectivity of five Vande Bharat Express trains. At present, Wi-Fi facility has been provided at 144 railway stations in the state," the press statement said. PTI JP NB NB