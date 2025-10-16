Haryana CM to address state-level function to mark one year of BJP govt's third term

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address a state-level function in Panchkula on Friday to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government’s third term in the state, officials said.

The event will showcase the government's key achievements, flagship schemes and development roadmap for the coming years, they said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review preparations for the event and directed all deputy commissioners to hold district-level programmes, which will include a live broadcast of the chief minister's address from Panchkula.

During the function, Saini will distribute development grants to panchayats and urban local bodies and hand over plot allotment letters to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 (Phase-II), the officials said.

Rastogi also stressed on ensuring smooth arrangements, wide public participation and effective dissemination of the government's achievements at both the state and district levels.

He directed departments to coordinate for security, media coverage, public outreach and logistics to ensure the event's success, an official statement said.

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC face of the party, was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana on October 17, 2024, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar, who currently serves as a Union minister.

A grand oath-taking event was organised in Panchkula which was attended by Prime Minister Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders including several Union Ministers, NDA partners and chief ministers of many states.