Haryana CM to host dinner for envoys from African nations

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will host a dinner for the envoys of some African nations on September 1 in Delhi to explore avenues of cooperation between the state and the countries, according to an official statement.

The countries include Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Malawi, Mozambique, Seychelles, Mauritius, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

"The event aims to foster stronger diplomatic relations, exchange cultural insights and explore potential avenues of cooperation between Haryana and the participating nations," the statement issued by the Haryana government said.

Senior officials from the central government and the Haryana government will be present during the event, it said.

Haryana has taken significant strides in establishing its global presence through the dedicated foreign cooperation department (FCD) of the state, the statement said. The department is entrusted with fostering international relationships, bolstering bilateral ties and supporting the Haryanvi diaspora around the world, it said.

The department with the support of the external affairs ministry had organised the Haryana Africa Conclave Series-1 from October 28 to 29 in 2021 in Chandigarh, bringing together envoys from 12 African nations, the statement said.

"This marked a notable effort to engage with African countries. In the years following the conclave, the FCD continued its endeavours, deepening connections with Africa," it said. PTI SUN ANB ANB