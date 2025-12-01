Haryana CM to inaugurate newly developed dashboard of Home Dept

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the newly developed Home Department dashboard on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the government's push towards digital governance and real-time administrative monitoring.

Sharing the information on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said that the dashboard is an advanced digital platform built with state-of-the-art technology.

The single-window system will enable seamless monitoring and live tracking of key initiatives such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112 (helpline), e-Prison, e-Challan, and services of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

It will also facilitate coordination and data integration necessary for strengthen law and order across the state, Misra said.

She further said the platform will support effective oversight of law and order reviews, crime prevention strategies, fire and emergency response, ambulance services, prison management, forensic investigations, and civil security systems.

"Beyond being a compilation of data, the Home Dashboard will function as a powerful decision-support tool by providing accurate, real-time insights which will assist in making quick decisions," she said in a statement.

Misra added that the system will strengthen inter-departmental coordination, improve responsiveness, and assist in evidence-based decision-making.

The initiative will significantly enhance the overall efficiency of the Home Department and set a new benchmark for swift, transparent, and citizen-centric governance, she said.

By proactively leveraging digital technology, the state continues to strengthen public security, improve service delivery, and encourage participatory and responsive administration, she added.