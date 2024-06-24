Haryana CM to request UP govt for opening guest house in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid obeisance at the Lord Ram temple here and said he will approach the Uttar Pradesh government form opening a guest house in the holy city.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, 13 ministers and as many MLAs also joined Saini in offering prayers at the Lord Ram temple here.

Talking to reporters, Saini said, "Had 'darshan' of the unmatched beauty of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya." "Lord Ram stands for dignity and morality. I will remain engaged in serving the people of Haryana with the ideals, dignity and virtues of Ram Rajya. We have received this resolution and blessings only by the grace of Ram Lalla," said Saini.

He said he wished for prosperity in the entire state.

The Haryana chief minister also said the state government will approach the Uttar Pradesh government for opening a guest house in Ayodhya.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has brought the scheme of setting up guest houses for different states in Ayodhya. Many state governments have applied (for land) for the same. We will also apply for a guest house in the religious city Ayodhya," he added.

Under the Chief Minister Teerth Darshan Scheme launched by the Haryana government, devotees from the state have come to Ayodhya by special train before the elections.

After the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Saini flagged off buses from many cities to Ayodhya.

The government is providing free pilgrimage in these buses to devotees above 60 years of age and having an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh, he said.