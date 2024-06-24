Haryana CM to visit Ayodhya with cabinet ministers, will offer prayers at Ram temple

Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Shortly before their departure from here by a flight, Saini told reporters: "Lord Ram's devotees are coming to Ayodhya from around the world to have a 'darshan'. Today, we will also have a 'darshan' of Lord Ram," he said.

The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, Saini said in response to a question.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme, members of families with annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are over 60 years of age are taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other holy sites.

He said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the state and currently projects amounting to Rs 250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

With Kurukshetra emerging as a hub of religious tourism, devotees from around the country and world visit the holy city daily, he said.

Efforts are being made to tap into the tourism potential of many other places, the CM said. PTI SUN SKY SKY