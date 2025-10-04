Haryana CM urges planned, timely completion of development works in gram panchayats

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the ongoing development works in the state's gram panchayats should be completed in a planned manner within the stipulated timeframe.

He said officials must ensure the benefits of public welfare schemes effectively reach every eligible person at the grassroots level.

For this, he directed that the progress of development works be reviewed every 15 days.

The chief minister was chairing a review meeting with additional deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of Zila Parishads, district development and panchayat officers, and executive engineers of the Panchayati Raj Department regarding various schemes of the Development and Panchayat Department and the Rural Development Department here, an official statement said.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was also present on the occasion.

Reviewing the utilisation of grants released to Zila Parishads under the State Finance Commission over the past four years, the chief minister said that development works should be executed on priority within the prescribed timeframe.

He directed officials to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of available funds and to strengthen monitoring through Panchayat Samiti meetings, which must be held every two months.

Saini said officials must work in close coordination with other departments to ensure the timely completion of various development projects and schemes.

He stressed that the quality of all development works must be maintained and that construction materials should be inspected at regular intervals.

Saini directed that the repair and renovation of Mahila Chaupals and SC/BC Chaupals across the state be completed within two months.

Under the Sanjha Bazaar Scheme, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify land in districts where ‘Sanjha Bazaars’ have not yet been established.

He highlighted that the government’s focus is on promoting the “local for vocal” initiative, thereby enabling local artisans to gain recognition and opportunities.

He also directed that detailed plans for projects under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana be submitted. All ongoing development works under the scheme must be expedited and completed at the earliest, he added.

Emphasising the beautification and cleanliness of ponds constructed under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana, he urged the timely completion of related works such as footpaths, benches, and tree plantation.

Regarding Gram Sachivalayas, Saini emphasised that due attention must be given to their environment and upkeep.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Commissioner and Secretary of Housing for All Department Mohammad Shayin, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saket Kumar, and Director General of Development and Panchayat Dusmant Kumar Behera were among those present at the meeting. PTI SUN HIG HIG